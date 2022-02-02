Analysts Expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to Post $3.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings per share of $3.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.82 and the highest is $3.45. Winnebago Industries reported earnings per share of $2.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year earnings of $12.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.62 to $13.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $11.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Winnebago Industries.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WGO. CL King upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

NYSE:WGO opened at $67.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $87.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 7.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 48,819.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 645,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after buying an additional 644,411 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,597,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,043,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,075,000 after buying an additional 300,557 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 379,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,426,000 after buying an additional 277,420 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 344,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,118,000 after buying an additional 170,653 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.