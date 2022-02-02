Analysts Issue Forecasts for KBC Group NV’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of KBC Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.51 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KBC Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on KBC Group from €67.70 ($76.07) to €66.40 ($74.61) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised KBC Group to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from €76.00 ($85.39) to €79.00 ($88.76) in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective (down previously from €85.00 ($95.51)) on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on KBC Group from €60.00 ($67.42) to €65.00 ($73.03) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.74.

KBCSY stock opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $49.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average is $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $2.0145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 4.12%. KBC Group’s payout ratio is 61.98%.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

