Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AstraZeneca (AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON: AZN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/31/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £115 ($154.61) price target on the stock.

1/24/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £115 ($154.61) price target on the stock.

1/24/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($141.17) price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($134.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/18/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($141.17) price target on the stock.

1/10/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($134.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/6/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a £100 ($134.44) price target on the stock.

1/5/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($141.17) price target on the stock.

1/4/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($134.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/16/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a £105 ($141.17) price target on the stock.

12/10/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($141.17) price target on the stock.

12/9/2021 – AstraZeneca had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from £105 ($141.17) to £100 ($134.44). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,100 ($122.34) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/6/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

AZN stock traded up GBX 73 ($0.98) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 8,582 ($115.38). The stock had a trading volume of 1,958,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,608. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,490.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,583.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 6,736 ($90.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,523 ($128.03).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

