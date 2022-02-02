Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for KB Home (KBH)

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/27/2022 – KB Home was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $56.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/21/2022 – KB Home was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/19/2022 – KB Home was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – KB Home is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2022 – KB Home was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KB Home ended fiscal 2021 on a strong note, with fourth-quarter earnings beating analysts’ expectations and rising 71% year over year. For fiscal 2021, earnings and revenues grew 92% and 37%, respectively, from a year ago. With resilient U.S. housing market momentum, backlog value at fiscal fourth quarter-end grew 67% from a year ago to $4.95 billion, marking the highest fourth-quarter level since 2005. Robust backlog level, a strong lineup of community openings and solid return-focused growth model will help KB Home generate as much as $7.6 billion in housing revenues and double-digit operating margin in fiscal 2022. Although continued supply-chain issues, material cost inflation and higher wage are concerns, KB Home shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2021 have been trending upward.”

1/14/2022 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $63.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – KB Home was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/13/2022 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $60.00 to $73.00.

1/13/2022 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $55.00.

1/10/2022 – KB Home was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

12/15/2021 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – KB Home was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE KBH opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.76.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.95%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $5,086,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,639 shares of company stock worth $13,841,503. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in KB Home by 50.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in KB Home by 105.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in KB Home by 20.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter worth about $93,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.