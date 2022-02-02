Analysts Set Expectations for WestRock’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WestRock in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst M. Roxland anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.03. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in WestRock by 423.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth $780,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 30,350 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth $830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

