Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 2nd (1COV, AD, BAS, BNR, EVK, FPE, GNK, HBNC, HTLF, HUMA)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 2nd:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €75.00 ($84.27) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) was given a €32.50 ($36.52) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Basf (ETR:BAS)

was given a €85.00 ($95.51) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €85.00 ($95.51) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €33.00 ($37.08) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €50.00 ($56.18) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Humacyte Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable bioengineered human tissue at commercial scale. Humacyte Inc., formerly known as Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €327.00 ($367.42) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €20.00 ($22.47) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €190.00 ($213.48) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

