Analyzing Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Repligen and Adagio Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen 0 0 7 0 3.00 Adagio Therapeutics 1 3 0 0 1.75

Repligen presently has a consensus price target of $316.86, suggesting a potential upside of 56.17%. Adagio Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 109.41%. Given Adagio Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adagio Therapeutics is more favorable than Repligen.

Profitability

This table compares Repligen and Adagio Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen 20.06% 9.81% 7.77% Adagio Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Repligen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Adagio Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Repligen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Repligen and Adagio Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen $366.26 million 30.63 $59.93 million $2.10 96.61 Adagio Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than Adagio Therapeutics.

Summary

Repligen beats Adagio Therapeutics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs. The Filtration products offer a number of advantages to manufacturers of biologic drugs at volumes that span from pilot studies to clinical and commercial-scale production. The OEM products are represented by Protein A affinity ligands, which are a critical component of Protein A chromatography resins used in downstream purification and cell culture growth factor products. The company was founded by Alexander G. Rich and Paul R. Schimmel in May 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

