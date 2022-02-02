Anke Schaferkordt Sells 139 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 139 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total value of $22,335.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Anke Schaferkordt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Anke Schaferkordt sold 42 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.78, for a total value of $10,070.76.

Shares of W traded down $15.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.31. 2,827,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,844. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 188.80 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.24. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $355.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

W has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.27.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

