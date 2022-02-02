Annaly Capital Management (NLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NLY opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.36%.
NLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.
About Annaly Capital Management
Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.
