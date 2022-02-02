Annaly Capital Management (NLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NLY opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.36%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636,071 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Annaly Capital Management worth $52,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.