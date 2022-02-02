Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.02

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.02 and last traded at $21.97, with a volume of 971428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.

Several analysts have weighed in on AR shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.31.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.24.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $39,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $3,258,569.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1,426.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.