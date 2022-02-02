Antiample (XAMP) Price Tops $0.0026 on Exchanges

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Antiample has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Antiample coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Antiample has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $450.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00043231 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00119558 BTC.

Antiample Profile

Antiample (XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

