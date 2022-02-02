Anyswap (ANY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $375.44 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for about $20.14 or 0.00054643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $375.44 million and $15.59 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

