Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn Sells 16,000 Shares

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $836,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AIRC traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.60. The company had a trading volume of 572,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,227. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.52 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.86. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

