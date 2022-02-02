API3 Trading 6.1% Lower This Week (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One API3 coin can now be bought for approximately $3.36 or 0.00009094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a total market capitalization of $123.98 million and approximately $32.80 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00042492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00115323 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 104,238,461 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for API3 is api3.org

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

