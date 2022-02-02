AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Shares Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) by 75.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,047 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.06% of AppLovin worth $15,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,460.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $1,908,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $9,713,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $3,345,000. Finally, Keenan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $56,130,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AppLovin alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.93.

In related news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $677,089,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 101,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $11,273,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,939,193 shares of company stock valued at $727,241,023 in the last quarter.

APP stock opened at $67.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.93.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.