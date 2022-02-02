APR Coin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $43.00 (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. APR Coin has a market cap of $5,176.05 and $43.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, APR Coin has traded 57.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APR Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000434 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000497 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00105126 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000704 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR Coin (CRYPTO:APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 14,013,344 coins. APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling APR Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.