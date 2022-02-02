APR Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $33.00 (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 90.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, APR Coin has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. APR Coin has a total market capitalization of $10,257.66 and approximately $33.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APR Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000431 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000495 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00100839 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000636 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR Coin (APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 14,013,344 coins. APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

