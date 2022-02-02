Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $44.65

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.65 and traded as low as $43.00. Arcadis shares last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 350 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.59.

Arcadis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARCVF)

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm that provides consultancy, design, engineering and management services. It focuses its services on buildings, environment, infrastructure, and water business lines. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe and Middle East; Asia Pacific; and CallisonRTKL.

