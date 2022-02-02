Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Sets New 1-Year High at $105.73

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $105.73 and last traded at $105.61, with a volume of 13930 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.26.

ARCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,095,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,103,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,315,000 after buying an additional 104,832 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 785,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,732,000 after purchasing an additional 239,272 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,978,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 592,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,942,000 after purchasing an additional 20,024 shares during the period.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

