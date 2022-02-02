Ares Protocol (ARES) Reaches Market Cap of $3.06 Million

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00050801 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.01 or 0.07241620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00058564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,908.19 or 0.99766464 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00054702 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

