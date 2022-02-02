ArGo 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $374.00 (ARGO)

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One ArGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0930 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ArGo has a total market capitalization of $827,205.87 and $374.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ArGo has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ArGo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00042492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00115323 BTC.

ArGo Profile

ArGo is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ArGo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.