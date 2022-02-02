ArGo (ARGO) Trading Down 18.3% Over Last 7 Days

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. ArGo has a total market cap of $860,009.53 and approximately $233.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArGo coin can now be bought for about $0.0967 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ArGo has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ArGo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00044621 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00117923 BTC.

ArGo Profile

ArGo (ARGO) is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

ArGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.