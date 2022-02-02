Argon (ARGON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $617,164.17

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. Argon has a total market cap of $617,164.17 and approximately $80,061.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00051123 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,690.55 or 0.07197558 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00058112 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,445.47 or 1.00171377 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00055487 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 80,550,331 coins and its circulating supply is 71,751,991 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.