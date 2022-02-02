Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,814 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,197,000 after purchasing an additional 590,608 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 367.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,573,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,378,000 after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 574,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,147,000 after purchasing an additional 257,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $124.30 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.99.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $788,340.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $5,118,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 838,469 shares of company stock valued at $164,843,813 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

