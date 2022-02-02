Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Trading Up 0.2%

Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.74 and last traded at C$5.61. Approximately 210,081 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 252,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.60.

The company has a market cap of C$588.49 million and a PE ratio of -28.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.59.

Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Arizona Metals Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

