Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 593 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,695 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 102.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $13,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $53,748.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $22,464,033 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $188.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.88 and a 200-day moving average of $164.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.83 and a 1-year high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.57.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

