ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Position Boosted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 73.6% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $27.97 and a 52-week high of $64.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.