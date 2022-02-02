Ark Price Reaches $0.95 on Top Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Ark has a total market cap of $128.34 million and $29.96 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00002546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 134,847,143 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

