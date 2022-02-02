Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.40

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.40 and traded as low as $3.37. Armanino Foods of Distinction shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 2,602 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $109.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Armanino Foods of Distinction alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc engages in the production and marketing of upscale and innovative frozen and refrigerated food products. Its line of frozen products includes pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, pasta sheets, value-added specialty Italian pastas, and cooked meat products. The company was founded in October 1986 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.