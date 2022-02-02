ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 47.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 110.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.1%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.95. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $12.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37.

Separately, Jonestrading cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 907,467 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 43,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 121,789 shares during the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

