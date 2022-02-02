Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.60) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.58). The company issued revenue guidance of $27.44 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.04 million.

NASDAQ ARWR traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.63. 602,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,716. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.17. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.31 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

ARWR has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.43.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $4,053,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $1,351,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,875 shares of company stock valued at $11,439,154. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 100.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,579 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.