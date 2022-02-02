Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 420,594 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 420,594 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.29% of RPT Realty worth $13,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 5.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 216,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 222.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 475,619 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 90.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 83,317 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 25.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at about $2,107,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

RPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

