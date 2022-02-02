Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 54,100 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 113.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.09% of PTC worth $12,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,695,000 after acquiring an additional 46,152 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 184,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,296 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in PTC by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.11.

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,499,712.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $116.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.96 and a 200-day moving average of $123.93. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $105.49 and a one year high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

