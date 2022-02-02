Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 895,460 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 737.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,016,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 895,460 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.13% of Marathon Oil worth $13,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38,758 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRO. Bank of America downgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

MRO stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.89. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.11, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 3.02.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -399.93%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

