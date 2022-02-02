Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires New Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 172,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 478.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,619,000 after purchasing an additional 675,316 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 30.9% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE:VLO opened at $86.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $86.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.