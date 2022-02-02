Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 421,879 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,456,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 421,879 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.14% of SFL worth $12,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SFL by 227.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in SFL during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SFL during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in SFL during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SFL by 19.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.89.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $135.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL).

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.