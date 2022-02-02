Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 402,897 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.71% of NetScout Systems worth $14,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTCT. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 610.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $211,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.43.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NTCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

