Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,295 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.39% of Benchmark Electronics worth $13,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter worth $62,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $80,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHE stock opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $848.45 million, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.75%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

