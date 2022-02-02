Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 89.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443,843 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Snap were worth $12,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004,573 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Snap during the third quarter worth about $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,307 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Snap by 139.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Snap during the third quarter worth about $183,998,000. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $2,642,567.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.87. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Several brokerages have commented on SNAP. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Snap from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.63.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

