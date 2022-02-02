Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,044 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.73% of Grid Dynamics worth $13,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 87.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,962,000 after buying an additional 2,743,268 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth $39,525,000. Toronado Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth $25,456,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 724,987 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 66.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,596,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,651,000 after purchasing an additional 638,428 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $142,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $378,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,556 shares of company stock worth $1,534,702 in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.49.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

