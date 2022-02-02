Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,001,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 142,884 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.79% of Party City Holdco worth $14,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Party City Holdco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,973,000 after buying an additional 16,287 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 54.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 544,271 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth $453,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 11.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 56,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 6.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Shares of Party City Holdco stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. Party City Holdco Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.72.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 69.29% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 470,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $2,500,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,146,483 shares of company stock worth $6,665,362 in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.