Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $12.47 Million Stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,024 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.21% of Integra LifeSciences worth $12,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $65,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 41.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 123,468 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 7.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 97.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,802 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,732,000 after purchasing an additional 294,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 246.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,144,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $246,985.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IART opened at $64.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.19 and a 200-day moving average of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $61.80 and a 52-week high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

