Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $12.74 Million Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.60% of Carriage Services worth $12,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Carriage Services by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Carriage Services by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Carriage Services by 98,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CSV opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $829.67 million, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.67. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSV shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In related news, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $55,624.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,494 shares of company stock worth $1,521,549. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

