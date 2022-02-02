Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $12.88 Million Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,729 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.44% of Graham worth $12,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 76.9% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 24.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 57.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,737,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Graham by 69.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $591.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $547.75 and a 52 week high of $685.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $597.87.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). Graham had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $809.44 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $1.58 dividend. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

In other news, Director Jack A. Markell purchased 60 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $570.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total value of $77,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

