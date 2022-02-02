Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $13.05 Million Stock Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,273 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.02% of Kforce worth $13,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KFRC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 120.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kforce by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 13,491 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Kforce by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Kforce by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Kforce news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $347,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $68.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.02. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.19 and a 52-week high of $81.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.32 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

