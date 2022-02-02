Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 113,315 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Canon were worth $12,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canon by 611.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 198,815 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Canon by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,065,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,741,000 after purchasing an additional 184,395 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canon by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 148,713 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Canon by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 569,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 110,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Canon in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,262,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAJ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSE CAJ opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. Canon Inc. has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $25.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Canon Company Profile

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

