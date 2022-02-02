Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $12.50 Million Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,496,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BioNTech by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,085,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 104.3% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BNTX. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.80.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $179.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.17 and its 200 day moving average is $285.28. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $90.29 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 39.34 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

