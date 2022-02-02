Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 603,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,484,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.00% of Hollysys Automation Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $818.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.88. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.