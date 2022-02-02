Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 156,535 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,535 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.55% of Caleres worth $13,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth $14,527,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,911,000 after acquiring an additional 309,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Caleres by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,663,000 after acquiring an additional 264,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 236,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,312,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caleres alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAL shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.97 million, a P/E ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 2.39.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.68 million. Caleres had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 54.74%. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 3,300 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $74,877.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,626 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $70,902.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,218 shares of company stock worth $1,089,666 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.