Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797,200 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.06% of FOX worth $13,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FOX by 5.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,326,000 after buying an additional 125,487 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 66.9% during the third quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,050,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,012,000 after buying an additional 421,379 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in FOX by 41.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 143,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 41,833 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in FOX by 2.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the second quarter worth $2,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOX stock opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter.

FOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie lowered their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.